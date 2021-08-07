Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

New San Diego restaurant openings: Seneca, La Puerta and Fig Tree Café

CH Projects has opened Seneca, a Roman trattoria, at hte InterContinental Hotel in downtown San Diego.
(Courtesy of CH Projects)
By Pam Kragen
Share

Seneca, a Roman trattoria from the prolific San Diego restaurant/bar group CH Projects, opened July 27 on the 19th floor of the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown San Diego. It’s serving dinner from 5 to 11 p.m. nightly.

The restaurant’s menu feature Roman-inspired dishes. Pizzas, pastas, whole fish with artichoke, bistecca Fiorentina (Florentine steak) and Coda alla Vaccinara (oxtail soup) with dark chocolate shavings are among the dishes created by CH Projects’ Jason McLeod and Kat Humphus in collaboration with Seneca executive chef Russell Rummer, who is formerly of Pizzeria Delfina in San Francisco.

Seneca’s bar serves five varieties of cocktails — spritz, long, fix, gin down and whiskey/agave — created by Anthony Schmidt and Andrew Cordero.

The restaurant’s design — by New York-based AvroKO — was inspired by nautical and shipboard mess halls. It’s at 901 Bayfront Court, Level 19, San Diego. senecatrattoria.com.

La Puerta has opened in the former Patio on Goldfinch space in Mission Hills.
(Brogen Jessup)

La Puerta, the Sinaloan restaurant/cantina and tequila bar owned Merritte Powell’s in the Gaslamp Quarter, now has a second location in the former Patio on Goldfinch space in Mission Hills. The 4,000-square-foot location, which opened earlier this month, seats 160 with two dining areas and an extensive bar and outdoor seating. It’s open for dinner from 3 to 11 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays at 4020 Goldfinch St., San Diego. Visit lapuertasd.com.

Rise & Shine Hospitality Group has opened a new Fig Tree Cafe in East Village.
(Rise & Shine Hospitality)

Rise & Shine Hospitality Group has opened its third location of Fig Tree Café at 695 Sixth Ave. in San Diego’s East Village. The 2,714-square-foot restaurant joins locations in Pacific Beach and Liberty Station. The restaurant specializes in breakfast, brunch and cocktails. A fourth Fig Tree location is planned next year in Mission Valley. Visit figtreeeatery.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement