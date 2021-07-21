Advertisement
Restaurants

Cerveza Jack’s in Gaslamp Quarter launches brunch

Brunch items at Cerveza Jack's in the Gaslamp Quarter.
(Patrick Samokhvalof)
By Pam Kragen
Good Time Design’s recently opened Cerveza Jack’s restaurant in the Gaslamp Quarter has introduced a weekend brunch menu that’s available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Some of the dishes on the a la carte menu are chorizo and grits breakfast bowl, apple pecan pancakes, po’boy sliders, al pastor pork belly, crawfish tacos and peach cobbler. There are also three breakfast cocktails, including hot honey pineapple spritz.

Cerveza Jack’s is at 322 Fifth Ave., San Diego. Visit cervezajacks.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

