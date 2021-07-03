Stone Brewing hires two new chefs

Chefs Rich Sweeney, left, and Israel Ortiz have been appointed to head the kitchens at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens restaurants in San Diego and Escondido. (Courtesy)

Stone Brewing has hired two new chefs to man its Stone Brewing World Bistro & Garden restaurants in Escondido and at Liberty Station.

Chef Rich Sweeney, who competed on “Top Chef” season 5 and most recently did menu development for Tocaya Organica, will oversee the Liberty Station location.

Chef Israel Ortiz, who has worked for Live Nation, Caesar’s Entertainment and Harrah’s Resort Southern California, will oversee the Escondido location.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.