Stone Brewing hires two new chefs
Stone Brewing has hired two new chefs to man its Stone Brewing World Bistro & Garden restaurants in Escondido and at Liberty Station.
Chef Rich Sweeney, who competed on “Top Chef” season 5 and most recently did menu development for Tocaya Organica, will oversee the Liberty Station location.
Chef Israel Ortiz, who has worked for Live Nation, Caesar’s Entertainment and Harrah’s Resort Southern California, will oversee the Escondido location.
Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.
