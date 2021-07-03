Cesarina Restaurant featured on ‘Chopped’ spinoff

Cesarina Mezzoni, the co-founder and head chef at Cesarina Restaurant in Point Loma, made her national television debut last month on “Chopped Next Gen,” a new spinoff of the Food Network “Chopped” competition series that’s now streaming on the Discovery Plus network. She didn’t win her episode but scored high points with the judges.

Meanwhile at home, Mezzoni has unveiled a new summer menu that includes one of her favorite pasta dishes, paccheri vodka and scampi, featuring house-made paccheri noodles with a creamy shrimp vodka sauce and wild-caught langostino lobster.

Paccheri vodka and scampi at Cesarina Restaurant in Point Loma. (Arlene Ibarra)

Also featured on the new menu is bruschettone prosciutto e fichi, a summer bruschetta with fig, prosciutto, whipped ricotta and chestnut honey. Other new dishes include tagliata porcini, which is steak with mushrooms, and il pasticcio, a baked ‘nduja sausage and burrata dip with confit cherry tomatoes.

Cesarina is at 4161 Voltaire St. in San Diego. Visit cesarinarestaurant.com.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.