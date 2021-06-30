Baja California-inspired Ponto Lago restaurant opens in Carlsbad

Ponto Lago, a new fine-dining restaurant at the Park Hyatt Aviara resort in Carlsbad, opened for dinner service on June 10.

Ponto Lago replaces the former Vivace restaurant, which closed during a $50 million, 18-month renovation at the resort that was completed in April. The dining concept under French-born executive chef Pierre Albaladejo and chef de cuisine Thomas Tuggle is global flavors mixed with inventive Baja California-inspired cuisine.

Pacific Manila clams with green rice at Ponto Lago restaurant at the Park Hyatt Aviara resort in Carlsbad. (Courtesy photo)

One feature of the new menu involves the chefs serving some dishes tableside. Diners can also create bespoke customized cocktails. Some of the features on the new menu, served from 5 to 9 p.m. daily, are Pacific Manila clams with green rice, quail with corn polenta and cherries, organic peri peri chicken with charred corn succotash, house-made chistorra sausage and daily roasted ducks, squab, rack of lamb and suckling pig. Entrée prices range from $24 to $72. Diners’ parking is validated.

Ponto Lago is at 7100 Aviara Resort Drive, Carlsbad. Visit parkhyattaviara.com/eat-drink/ponto-lago/.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.