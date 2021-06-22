Adelaide restaurant debuts at L’Auberge Del Mar

Adelaide, a new restaurant on the ocean-facing patio at L’Auberge Del Mar resort in Del Mar, has opened for all-day service.

The seafood-focused restaurant held its soft opening in April following a renovation at the downtown Del Mar resort. It replaces the former Coastline restaurant. Adelaide’s executive chef, Nick Green, said his menu is a reflection of his life and travels.

Raised in Seattle, Green and his wife, a sommelier, ran a bed-and-breakfast inn and farm in Washington’s San Juan Islands, where he enjoyed cooking the region’s fresh seafood and produce. In 2017, they moved to Japan, where he interned at a Michelin three-star kaiseki restaurant that inspired his austere approach to plating. They also lived for a time in Italy before he went to work three years ago for Noble House Hotels & Resorts, which manages L’Auberge.

Green said he initially came to work at the resort as a culinary consultant, but after he began working with the region’s bountiful produce and fresh seafood that’s unique to the region, he decided to make his stay more permanent. Green said he likes the region’s melting pot of American, Mexican, Latin American and Asian cuisines and said he’s “creating food through that lens” for the menu.

Some of Green’s dishes include achiote roasted carrots with tahini crema, sweet corn risotto, scallops with heirloom tomato and Persian cucumber and a wide variety of fresh seafood, including Baja oysters, Pacific octopus, black cod and scallops. There are also many beef and vegetarian options. Starters and raw bar items range from $18 to $22. Entree prices range from $34 for a half-organic chicken to $100 for a grilled 45-day aged rib eye. The breakfast menu features a breakfast bone broth served with lemongrass, turmeric, coriander and poached egg.

Restaurant hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. L’Auberge Del Mar is at 1540 Camino Del Mar. For the menu, visit laubergedelmar.com/dining/adelaide.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.