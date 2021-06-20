Guy Fieri supports two San Diego small restaurants— with $25,000 each

Two San Diego small restaurant owners received $25,000 grants last week from chef and TV host Guy Fieri, during Fieri’s online June 12 special “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot by LendingTree.” The livestreamed show was created to help restaurateurs get back on their feet following the pandemic. Fieri raised $300,000 in grants from donors like LendingTree and Twisted Tea.

The two local recipients were Avonte Hartsfield of Rollin Roots vegan food truck and Gustavo Tonella of Doggos Gus Mexican Hotdogs in Imperial Beach. In 2019, Hartsfield started Rollin Roots at one San Diego farmers market. By March 2020, he was at 15. When the farmers markets closed, he rented a food truck in July and has been serving customers on a “pay what you can” basis. Tonella discovered a passion for bacon-wrapped hot dogs in Mexico and spent months developing his own recipes before launching his first stand in 2010. For details on the show, visit guysrestaurantreboot.com.

