Michelin-starred restaurants coming back, including Addison in San Diego

Chef William Bradley at Addison at the Grand Del Mar, which is the only Michelin-starred restaurant in San Diego.
(K.C. Alfred/San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Pam Kragen
A survey released last week by the Michelin Guide found that, as of June 6, 63 percent of the Michelin-starred restaurants in the United States have reopened since COVID surge-related stay-at-home orders ended earlier this year.

Michelin has continuously tracked its starred restaurants’ reopenings over the past 22 weeks. Internationally, the reopening rate is 54 percent. The numbers vary widely by country, based on the severity of the pandemic’s wrath. In Japan, 99 percent have reopened, while in hard-hit Italy, only 1 percent have reopened.

San Diego has only one Michelin-starred restaurant, Addison in Carmel Valley, which reopened last year. It earned one star in 2019, the first year Michelin produced an all-California guide. Michelin didn’t publish a state guide last year but aims to produce an updated guide later this year.

