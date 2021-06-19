Chef James Montejano moves to International Smoke Del Mar

James Montejano, who has served for the past year as executive chef at the year-old Huntress steakhouse in downtown San Diego, was appointed executive chef this week at International Smoke Del Mar.

Montejano has a long relationship with chef Michael Mina, whose MINA Group owns International Smoke. In the 1990s, Montejano spent five years as a sous chef at Michael Mina’s Aqua restaurant in San Francisco. He also served as sous chef in 2010 at Mina’s namesake restaurant in San Francisco. Locally, Montejano has cooked at the La Valencia Hotel and at Cardiff Seaside Market. Visit internationalsmoke.com/locations/del-mar/.

