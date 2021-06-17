Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Salvatore’s Cucina and Lounge opens in downtown San Diego

Dishes at newly oepned Salvatore's Cucina and Lounge in downtown San Diego.
(Salvatore’s Cucina)
By Pam Kragen
Share

Salvatore’s Cucina and Lounge, an Italian restaurant and late-night lounge, opened on June 11 at 750 B St. in downtown San Diego.

Owners Danny and Marco McGuire took over the space formerly occupied by Salvatore’s Cucina, a traditional Italian restaurant that closed during the pandemic. The McGuires revamped the space and introduced a new menu.

The new Salvatore’s offers Italian food with a Baja/Southern California twist. Specialties include pizzas, pasta dishes, yellowtail crudo, branzino and octopus entrees, steaks and a variety of vegetable dishes. Besides an extensive wine and beer menu, Salvatore’s has 10 cocktails named after San Diego neighborhoods, including the Barrio Logan, East Village and Little Italy.

On Friday, Salvatore’s will open its lounge offering late-night service from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Regular restaurant hours are 3 to 11 p.m. daily. Visit salvatoressandiego.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement