Salvatore’s Cucina and Lounge opens in downtown San Diego

Salvatore’s Cucina and Lounge, an Italian restaurant and late-night lounge, opened on June 11 at 750 B St. in downtown San Diego.

Owners Danny and Marco McGuire took over the space formerly occupied by Salvatore’s Cucina, a traditional Italian restaurant that closed during the pandemic. The McGuires revamped the space and introduced a new menu.

The new Salvatore’s offers Italian food with a Baja/Southern California twist. Specialties include pizzas, pasta dishes, yellowtail crudo, branzino and octopus entrees, steaks and a variety of vegetable dishes. Besides an extensive wine and beer menu, Salvatore’s has 10 cocktails named after San Diego neighborhoods, including the Barrio Logan, East Village and Little Italy.

On Friday, Salvatore’s will open its lounge offering late-night service from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Regular restaurant hours are 3 to 11 p.m. daily. Visit salvatoressandiego.com.

