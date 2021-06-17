Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Restaurants

Kuma Café pops up at Guild Hotel

Some of the dishes the Kuma Cafe team will be serving this summer in the lobby bar at the Guild Hotel in Downtown San Diego.
(Courtesy of Guild Hotel)
By Pam Kragen
Rom Fabreo and Allyson Samfilippo, the husband-and-wife team behind the the 5-year-old downtown San Diego restaurant Kuma Café, have signed a deal for a summerlong menu takeover at The Guild Bar, a lobby bar in the 2-year-old Guild Hotel at 500 W. Broadway in San Diego.

Fabreo and Samfilippo met in Japan in 2012 and after they moved to San Diego, they opened Kuma at 1050 Columbia St. Their goal was to recreate the ambience of the neighborhood restaurants they visited in Japan’s Shibuya City.

Kuma Café specializes in serving coffee drinks, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, acai bowls, rice bowls and salads. The new partnership with Guild Hotel will allow the couple to experiment with social hour and dinner menus.

The Guild Bar dishes include fried oysters with charred Meyer lemon, crispy Brussels sprouts with bacon and serrano peppers, blistered shishito peppers, heirloom tomato flatbread, charcuterie boards and a double-patty smash burger with 90-minute caramelized onions. The items are available beginning at 4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Visit theguildhotel.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

