Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Mountain Mike’s Pizza opens in Oceanside

High angle morning view, looking southwest, of Coast Highway at Pier View Way in downtown Oceanside.
(Charlie Neuman)
By Pam Kragen
Share

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a family-style pizza chain based in Newport Beach, will open its second Oceanside location on June 12 at 2251 S. El Camino Real, Oceanside.

In honor of the grand opening, on June 12 the restaurant will offer a large specialty pizza for just $20.21, a complimentary order of 24 wings with purchase of any Mountain-sized pizza, and one free mini pepperoni or cheese pizza per child with purchase.

And between 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, there will be a DJ, face painter and balloon artist, as well as visits by local breweries giving away free items.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement