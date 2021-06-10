Mountain Mike’s Pizza opens in Oceanside

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a family-style pizza chain based in Newport Beach, will open its second Oceanside location on June 12 at 2251 S. El Camino Real, Oceanside.

In honor of the grand opening, on June 12 the restaurant will offer a large specialty pizza for just $20.21, a complimentary order of 24 wings with purchase of any Mountain-sized pizza, and one free mini pepperoni or cheese pizza per child with purchase.

And between 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, there will be a DJ, face painter and balloon artist, as well as visits by local breweries giving away free items.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.