Mustangs & Burros in La Jolla introduces patio menu for the summer

Items from the new menu at Mustangs & Burros at the Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa.
(Austin John)
By Pam Kragen
Mustangs & Burros, the Baja-inspired patio restaurant at the Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, has introduced a new food and cocktail menu for the summer.

Dishes include barbacoa sopas, shrimp agua chile verde, Prime tomahawk chop with chimichurri, crispy skin salmon, duck carnitas and birria de res and conchinita. New cocktails include the tropical Common Sense, the vodka-based Watermelon Sugar Fire and mezcal-based 5-Star Review.

Mustangs & Burros is at 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Visit meritagecollection.com/estancia-la-jolla/dining.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

