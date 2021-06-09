Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Boozy brunch spot debuts at former Café on Park location

Food items and Champagne at the new brunch spot Breakfast & Bubbles
Food items and Champagne at the new brunch spot Breakfast & Bubbles, which opened May 27 in the Hillcrest/North Park area.
(Eckis Marketing)
By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
Breakfast & Bubbles, a new boozy brunch spot specializing in all-day Champagne breakfast, has taken over the former home of Café on Park, which shut down last summer.

The 80-seat restaurant at 3831 Park Blvd. in the Hillcrest/North Park area opened on May 27, serving a mix of American breakfast and brunch items and Sicilian-inspired dishes, along with a raw bar, caviar service, breakfast charcuterie boards, cocktails, beer, Champagne flights and Champagne by the bottles. The restaurant’s chef is Marco Provino of Rusticucina and Farmer’s Table restaurants.

Breakfast & Bubbles hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit breakfastandbubblessandiego.com.

B&B took over the vacant 3,000-square-foot restaurant space that was occupied for 25 years by Café on Park, which closed last July as the result of pandemic-related losses.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

