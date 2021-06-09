Boozy brunch spot debuts at former Café on Park location
Breakfast & Bubbles, a new boozy brunch spot specializing in all-day Champagne breakfast, has taken over the former home of Café on Park, which shut down last summer.
The 80-seat restaurant at 3831 Park Blvd. in the Hillcrest/North Park area opened on May 27, serving a mix of American breakfast and brunch items and Sicilian-inspired dishes, along with a raw bar, caviar service, breakfast charcuterie boards, cocktails, beer, Champagne flights and Champagne by the bottles. The restaurant’s chef is Marco Provino of Rusticucina and Farmer’s Table restaurants.
Breakfast & Bubbles hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit breakfastandbubblessandiego.com.
B&B took over the vacant 3,000-square-foot restaurant space that was occupied for 25 years by Café on Park, which closed last July as the result of pandemic-related losses.
Kragen writes about local restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
PACIFIC magazine delivers the latest restaurant and bar openings, festivals and top concerts, every Tuesday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.