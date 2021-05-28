Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Monzu Fresh Pasta in East Village celebrates three years

Cestino Spaghetti al Tartufo at Monzu Fresh Pasta.
(Arlene Ibarra)
By Pam Kragen
To celebrate its third anniversary, Monzu Fresh Pasta is hosting a week of events, including a cheese-themed wine dinner, an Italian brunch and the debut of a new summer menu.

At 7 p.m. June 1, the East Village restaurant will host its anniversary dinner with three courses focused on creative variations of mozzarella from San Diego’s Mozzarella Concept cheese shop, paired with wines from Italy’s Campania region. Tickets are $60.

On June 2, the restaurant will introduce its summer menu. And from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5, it will host an a la carte One-Day-Only Italian Brunch. Monzu is at 455 Tenth Ave., San Diego. Visit monzufreshpasta.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

