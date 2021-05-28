Monzu Fresh Pasta in East Village celebrates three years

To celebrate its third anniversary, Monzu Fresh Pasta is hosting a week of events, including a cheese-themed wine dinner, an Italian brunch and the debut of a new summer menu.

At 7 p.m. June 1, the East Village restaurant will host its anniversary dinner with three courses focused on creative variations of mozzarella from San Diego’s Mozzarella Concept cheese shop, paired with wines from Italy’s Campania region. Tickets are $60.

On June 2, the restaurant will introduce its summer menu. And from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5, it will host an a la carte One-Day-Only Italian Brunch. Monzu is at 455 Tenth Ave., San Diego. Visit monzufreshpasta.com.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.