Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula opens cantina

Dishes at the newly opened 1882 Cantina at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula. (Courtesy of Pechanga)

Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula opened a new Mexican restaurant, the 1882 Cantina, on May 5. It takes over the space formerly occupied by the hotel’s Lobby Bar & Grill.

The restaurant’s name was inspired by the history of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians. In 1882, U.S. President Chester A. Arthur re-established a government relationship with the Pechanga tribe, setting aside 4,000 acres for the Pechanga Indian reservation.

The dishes prepared by chef Andre Alto include dishes inspired by the cuisines of Oaxaca, Baja California and Estado de Mexico. The menu includes 10 mezcals, 30 tequilas and 10 varieties of margaritas featuring spirits from Latin American countries. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays. The resort is at 45000 Pechanga Parkway in Temecula. Visit pechanga.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants and San Diego artisan food and drinkmakers for The San Diego Union-Tribune.