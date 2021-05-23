Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Harumama Noodles & Buns announces new Encinitas location

Harumama is best known for its Instagram-worthy character steamed buns.
(Courtesy of Harumama)
By Pam Kragen
Share

Restaurateurs Jenny and James Pyo have announced plans to expand their Harumama Noodles & Buns business to Encinitas during the fourth quarter of this year.

The new location at 1460 Encinitas Blvd. will be the fourth Harumama in San Diego County and the ninth restaurant in the Pyos’ Love Boat Group, which includes Love Boat Sushi, Pokewan, Blue Ocean and Teriyaki & Bao.

Harumama serves ramen, noodle dishes and poke bowls, but it’s best known for its playful animal character buns, stuffed with sweet and savory fillings. Visit harumamasd.com.

Kragen writes about San Diego restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement