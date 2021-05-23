Harumama Noodles & Buns announces new Encinitas location

Restaurateurs Jenny and James Pyo have announced plans to expand their Harumama Noodles & Buns business to Encinitas during the fourth quarter of this year.

The new location at 1460 Encinitas Blvd. will be the fourth Harumama in San Diego County and the ninth restaurant in the Pyos’ Love Boat Group, which includes Love Boat Sushi, Pokewan, Blue Ocean and Teriyaki & Bao.

Harumama serves ramen, noodle dishes and poke bowls, but it’s best known for its playful animal character buns, stuffed with sweet and savory fillings. Visit harumamasd.com.

Kragen writes about San Diego restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune.