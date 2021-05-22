Randy’s Donuts expands into San Diego, plans to open 10 franchise locations

L.A. landmark Randy’s Donuts has announced plans to expand into San Diego County with 10 franchise locations over the next few years. It’s part of a global expansion that will eventually expand the now seven-store chain to 164 locations worldwide.

Randy’s is best known for the 33-foot giant doughnut sculpture on the roof of its original store in Inglewood that has been seen in dozens of movies, TV shows and commercials. Launched in 1952, Randy’s specializes in classic doughnuts made by hand each day from a proprietary dough. Visit randysdonuts.com.

Kragen writes about San Diego restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune.