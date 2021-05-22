Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Randy’s Donuts expands into San Diego, plans to open 10 franchise locations

By Pam Kragen
L.A. landmark Randy’s Donuts has announced plans to expand into San Diego County with 10 franchise locations over the next few years. It’s part of a global expansion that will eventually expand the now seven-store chain to 164 locations worldwide.

Randy’s is best known for the 33-foot giant doughnut sculpture on the roof of its original store in Inglewood that has been seen in dozens of movies, TV shows and commercials. Launched in 1952, Randy’s specializes in classic doughnuts made by hand each day from a proprietary dough. Visit randysdonuts.com.

Kragen writes about San Diego restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

