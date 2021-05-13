Liberty Public Market welcomes White Rice Shop, the long-anticipated food stall

After a pandemic-extended delay, chef Phillip Esteban’s White Rice food stall at Liberty Public Market in Point Loma will open June 12.

White Rice will specialize in rice bowls based on the traditional Filipino dishes Esteban grew up on. The business was born last year after the pandemic forced the shutdown of his corporate catering company. In its place, he launched a meal prep and delivery service that specialized in Filipino rice bowls. Business was so good that when an opportunity came up at Liberty Station, he decided to turn his temporary business into a permanent one.

White Rice is fashioned after a Filipino “sari-sari,” or corner bodega, with rice bowls that feature lechon kawali (crispy pork belly), pinoy BBQ, mushroom-and-tofu sisig, and Filipino spaghetti with hot dog Bolognese. Side dishes include lumpia (spring rolls) and ube pandesal, a traditional Filipino roll made with purple yam.

Esteban — who has worked for Momofuku Ssäm Bar, Consortium Holdings and appeared on TV’s “Chopped” — continues work on his self-funded nonprofit OpenGym, providing meals, community programs and resources to the community. Visit ricebowlsforall.com.

Kragen writes about San Diego restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune.