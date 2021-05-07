Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Restaurants

Two San Diego restaurants in OpenTable national rankings

The redesigned patio at Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad, which reopened for outdoor dinner service on March 21.
(Devin Castañeda)
By Pam Kragen
Two San Diego restaurants have been named to national top 25 lists by OpenTable, the online reservations app. The rankings, announced last month, are based on the number of high-starred reviews, diner recommendations and other factors.

Jeune et Jolie, a contemporary French restaurant in Carlsbad, landed a spot on the nation’s Top 25 restaurants offering dining “experiences.” Since last summer, it has served an outdoor “tasting menu-only” concept called “Starry Night.” But on Wednesday, it will introduce a new menu where diners can choose their own selections for a four-course, $75 menu. Jeune will also begin offering diners a choice of reserved seats inside the dining room, as well as on the patio.

Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens in Escondido has been named to OpenTable’s 2021 list of the top 25 restaurants nationwide for outdoor dining.

Finally, OpenTable’s 2021 Diners’ Choice picks for the top 10 “best overall restaurants” in San Diego are: Raised by Wolves cocktail lounge in La Jolla, Rosina’s Italian Restaurant in Black Mountain Ranch, Catania in La Jolla, Domaine Artefact Vineyard and Winery in Escondido, Cesarina in Ocean Beach, The Plot in Oceanside, Baci Restaurant in Old Town San Diego, Seasons restaurant at the Four Seasons Residence Club Aviara in Carlsbad, Jack & Giulio’s Italian Restaurant in Old Town and R&G Salumeria wine Bar in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

