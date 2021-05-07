Two San Diego restaurants in OpenTable national rankings

Two San Diego restaurants have been named to national top 25 lists by OpenTable, the online reservations app. The rankings, announced last month, are based on the number of high-starred reviews, diner recommendations and other factors.

Jeune et Jolie, a contemporary French restaurant in Carlsbad, landed a spot on the nation’s Top 25 restaurants offering dining “experiences.” Since last summer, it has served an outdoor “tasting menu-only” concept called “Starry Night.” But on Wednesday, it will introduce a new menu where diners can choose their own selections for a four-course, $75 menu. Jeune will also begin offering diners a choice of reserved seats inside the dining room, as well as on the patio.

Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens in Escondido has been named to OpenTable’s 2021 list of the top 25 restaurants nationwide for outdoor dining.

Finally, OpenTable’s 2021 Diners’ Choice picks for the top 10 “best overall restaurants” in San Diego are: Raised by Wolves cocktail lounge in La Jolla, Rosina’s Italian Restaurant in Black Mountain Ranch, Catania in La Jolla, Domaine Artefact Vineyard and Winery in Escondido, Cesarina in Ocean Beach, The Plot in Oceanside, Baci Restaurant in Old Town San Diego, Seasons restaurant at the Four Seasons Residence Club Aviara in Carlsbad, Jack & Giulio’s Italian Restaurant in Old Town and R&G Salumeria wine Bar in the Gaslamp Quarter.

