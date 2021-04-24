New spring menus from Lionfish, Valentina and more San Diego restaurants

Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine at the Pendry Hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter has introduced its first-ever Sunday brunch service. Chef JoJo Ruiz’s menu launched April 18. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the a la carte menu features items such as strawberry ricotta pancakes with duck confit hash and Maine lobster with chorizo scramble. A $25 all-you-can-drink mimosa or rosé options is available. The Pendry is at 435 Fifth Ave., San Diego. Visit lionfishsd.com.

Valentina, a European-style bistro in Leucadia, has introduced a lunch menu with dishes inspired by the cuisines of Spain, France and Mexico City. The expanded lunch service is offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Dishes include steak sandwich, Niçoise salad and little neck clams on the half shell. Valentina is at 810 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Visit restaurantvalentina.com.

Civico by the Park has reintroduced its Sunday “Calabrifornia” brunch menu blending Calabrian and California cuisines. Dishes include pancakes tiramisu and shrimp frittata tacos in Calabrian chili sauce. Service is 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at 550 Fifth Ave., Unit 120, San Diego. Visit civicobythepark.com

Mister A’s has relaunched its Friday lunch service and its Sunday brunch. The Friday menu, served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., includes mussels Provencale, tagliatelle and clams and mac ‘n’ cheese with black truffle and pancetta. Brunch service, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays, features local farm shakshouka, prime beef stake “au poivre” and handmade pastries. Mister A’s is at 2550 Fifth Ave., 12th floor, San Diego. Visit asrestaurant.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.