Four more new eateries and a tap room debut in San Diego

As pandemic restrictions ease, a flurry of new restaurant debuts continues this week with four more new projects that have either just opened or will open soon.

Szechuan Tofu, one of the dishes on the menu at the newly opened The Arbor, Burgeon Beer’s new tasting room and scratch kitchen restaurant in downtown San Diego. (Courtesy photo)

The Arbor, a Burgeon Beer tasting room and scratch-kitchen restaurant, opened April 17 in downtown San Diego. The 3-year-old Carlsbad brewery has other tap rooms with food truck service, but this latest project, The Arbor, is the first with its own full-service restaurant. The 2,400-square-foot venue at 1326 Kettner Blvd. has a combined 89 indoor and outdoor seats and a bar with 18 beers on tap, plus wines, kombucha and nonalcoholic drinks.

Executive chef Jesus “Chef Chuy” de la Torre of Good Food Seed Co. is creating a seasonal menu of dishes that include rib-eye tacos, seafood jambalaya, Persian-style fish, Szechuan tofu, mussels, wings and tapas-style snacks. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit burgeonbeer.com.

Menu items at Samburgers at Little Italy Food Hall. (Courtesy photo)

Samburgers, celebrity chef Sam Zien and Grain & Grit Collective’s burger takeout concept at Seaport Village, opened its second location this month at the Little Italy Food Hall at 550 W. Date St. in San Diego.

Zien and Grain & Grit have partnered in two other projects at the Food Hall, Zien’s Not Not Tacos booth and EATS by Sam, a tapas-style bar.

The Little Italy Samburgers opened April 12, serving beef, chicken, fish and plant-based burgers, sides and a children’s menu. There are also plans under way to expand the Samburgers concept to Costa Mesa, where a second Not Not Tacos opened last month. For more, visit eatsamburgers.com.

A pasta dish at Trattoria Don Pietro, which is slated to open April 28 in Old Town San Diego. (Courtesy photo)

Trattoria Don Pietro will open April 28 in Old Town San Diego. Launched by Pietro and Joe Busalacchi of the Busalacchi restaurant family, the trattoria will offer Sicilian-inspired cuisine with items that include house pasta dishes, pizzas, plated entrees and more.

The restaurant’s design will have a nightclub-style look with neon signs, craft cocktails and a DJ on select nights. Pietro is aiming for the date night market, calling the new venue “the sexiest restaurant in all of San Diego.”

Trattoria Don Pietro is at 12415 San Diego Ave. in San Diego. For details, visit trattoriadonpietro.com.

Vallé, a Guadalupe Valley Kitchen restaurant, will open in May as part of the new Mission Pacific Hotel project in Oceanside. (Courtesy photo)

Vallé, a Guadalupe Valley Kitchen will be the flagship restaurant at Hyatt’s Mission Pacific Hotel, slated to open in May in Oceanside.

Baja chef Roberto Alcocer will helm this casually upscale restaurant with a seafood-rich menu that highlights the cuisine of the Valle de Guadalupe. Alcocer has run Malva restaurant in the Valle for the past eight years. The restaurant will feature a wine list of both Baja and California labels. Alcocer will also create the menu for the hotel’s Rooftop at Mission Pacific bar. The hotel is at 201 N. Myers St. in Oceanside. Visit missionpacifichotel.com.

