Restaurants

Kettner Exchange hosts Cochon take-home dinner event via Zoom

A photo of Chef Brian Redzikowski of Kettner Exchange on Oct. 10, 2019.
Chef Brian Redzikowski of Kettner Exchange
(K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Chef Brian Redzikowski, who won top prize at the 2019 Grand Cochon culinary event in Chicago, will virtually guide at-home cooks

By Pam Kragen
Brian Redzikowski, the Kettner Exchange chef who won top prize at the 2019 Grand Cochon culinary event in Chicago, will host a take-home Cochon555 dinner event on April 22.

Cochon555 is a national culinary movement to promote and support family-run heritage pork farms in the U.S.

Customers can order a carry-out five-course pork-centric dinner kit for pickup at Kettner between 3-4 p.m. or 4-5 p.m. April 22.

Then at 7 p.m. that evening, they will tune in for a Zoom meeting with Redzikowski, who will show them how to put the finishing touches on their meal and will share information with them on how to support local family farms.

A meal kit for one person is $95 or $175 for two. For menu and instructions, visit cochon555.com/chef-brian-redzikowski/.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

