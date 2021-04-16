Kettner Exchange hosts Cochon take-home dinner event via Zoom

Brian Redzikowski, the Kettner Exchange chef who won top prize at the 2019 Grand Cochon culinary event in Chicago, will host a take-home Cochon555 dinner event on April 22.

Cochon555 is a national culinary movement to promote and support family-run heritage pork farms in the U.S.

Customers can order a carry-out five-course pork-centric dinner kit for pickup at Kettner between 3-4 p.m. or 4-5 p.m. April 22.

Then at 7 p.m. that evening, they will tune in for a Zoom meeting with Redzikowski, who will show them how to put the finishing touches on their meal and will share information with them on how to support local family farms.

A meal kit for one person is $95 or $175 for two. For menu and instructions, visit cochon555.com/chef-brian-redzikowski/.

