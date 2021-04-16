Kettner Exchange hosts Cochon take-home dinner event via Zoom
Chef Brian Redzikowski, who won top prize at the 2019 Grand Cochon culinary event in Chicago, will virtually guide at-home cooks
Brian Redzikowski, the Kettner Exchange chef who won top prize at the 2019 Grand Cochon culinary event in Chicago, will host a take-home Cochon555 dinner event on April 22.
Cochon555 is a national culinary movement to promote and support family-run heritage pork farms in the U.S.
Customers can order a carry-out five-course pork-centric dinner kit for pickup at Kettner between 3-4 p.m. or 4-5 p.m. April 22.
Then at 7 p.m. that evening, they will tune in for a Zoom meeting with Redzikowski, who will show them how to put the finishing touches on their meal and will share information with them on how to support local family farms.
A meal kit for one person is $95 or $175 for two. For menu and instructions, visit cochon555.com/chef-brian-redzikowski/.
Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
PACIFIC magazine delivers the latest restaurant and bar openings, festivals and top concerts, every Tuesday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.