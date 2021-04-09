Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Restaurants

Eggies opens in North Park

Eggies, a quick-service breakfast shop, has opened in North Park.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Eggies, a walk-up, quick-service breakfast chain, opened its fourth San Diego outlet last week in North Park. The restaurant is located next door to its sit-down sister restaurant, Breakfast Republic, at 2726 University Ave.

The 100-square-foot grab-and-go stand, open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, sells breakfast sandwiches, French toast in jars, churros, hash browns, nitro coffee and other items.

Meanwhile, Rise & Shine Hospitality Group, the parent company for Eggies, Breakfast Republic, Fig Tree Café and several other concepts, has announced plans for more openings.

Company founder Johan Engman said he plans to open several more Eggies outlets in Southern California in the coming year, including one beside an upcoming Breakfast Republic location planned at 637 Pearl St. in La Jolla.

Also in the works for 2022 is a new Fig Tree Café/Eggies dual project that will take over the former SanSai Fresh Japanese Grill space at 7710 Hazard Center Drive, Suite D, in Mission Valley.

For details, visit riseandshinerg.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

