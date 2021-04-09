Eggies opens in North Park

Eggies, a walk-up, quick-service breakfast chain, opened its fourth San Diego outlet last week in North Park. The restaurant is located next door to its sit-down sister restaurant, Breakfast Republic, at 2726 University Ave.

The 100-square-foot grab-and-go stand, open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, sells breakfast sandwiches, French toast in jars, churros, hash browns, nitro coffee and other items.

Meanwhile, Rise & Shine Hospitality Group, the parent company for Eggies, Breakfast Republic, Fig Tree Café and several other concepts, has announced plans for more openings.

Company founder Johan Engman said he plans to open several more Eggies outlets in Southern California in the coming year, including one beside an upcoming Breakfast Republic location planned at 637 Pearl St. in La Jolla.

Also in the works for 2022 is a new Fig Tree Café/Eggies dual project that will take over the former SanSai Fresh Japanese Grill space at 7710 Hazard Center Drive, Suite D, in Mission Valley.

For details, visit riseandshinerg.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.