Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

North Park’s Nomad Donuts revamps its menu to offer full breakfast

The Montreal Smoked Brisket Sandwich at Nomad Donuts in North Park
The Montreal smoked brisket bagel sandwich has been added to the menu at Nomad Donuts in North Park.
(Courtesy photo by Kimberly Motos )
By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

Nomad Donuts, the popular North Park doughnut and bagel shop owned by world traveler Brad Keiller, is expanding its horizons.

The restaurant at 3102 University Ave. has broadened its offerings in recent weeks to include a full breakfast menu.

The new menu features a dozen bagel sandwiches, including the Montreal smoked brisket sandwich, inspired by a past collaboration between Nomad and Coop’s West Texas BBQ; a Southwest bacon, egg and cheese sandwich; and a Croque Madame created by former Herb & Wood chef Cole Pitchford.

The menu also features several hot breakfast items, including house-cured salmon, bacon or root vegetable eggs Benedict, bagel French toast and brisket machaca scramble. There’s also a poutine dish, inspired by Keiller’s Canadian heritage, made with brined French fries, Wisconsin cheese and Montreal-style gravy.

Meanwhile, the restaurant is still serving a rotating variety of globally inspired doughnuts, including Thai tea and peanut butter, lemongrass yuzu and ube taro coconut flavors. For details, visit nomaddonuts.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement