North Park’s Nomad Donuts revamps its menu to offer full breakfast

Nomad Donuts, the popular North Park doughnut and bagel shop owned by world traveler Brad Keiller, is expanding its horizons.

The restaurant at 3102 University Ave. has broadened its offerings in recent weeks to include a full breakfast menu.

The new menu features a dozen bagel sandwiches, including the Montreal smoked brisket sandwich, inspired by a past collaboration between Nomad and Coop’s West Texas BBQ; a Southwest bacon, egg and cheese sandwich; and a Croque Madame created by former Herb & Wood chef Cole Pitchford.

The menu also features several hot breakfast items, including house-cured salmon, bacon or root vegetable eggs Benedict, bagel French toast and brisket machaca scramble. There’s also a poutine dish, inspired by Keiller’s Canadian heritage, made with brined French fries, Wisconsin cheese and Montreal-style gravy.

Meanwhile, the restaurant is still serving a rotating variety of globally inspired doughnuts, including Thai tea and peanut butter, lemongrass yuzu and ube taro coconut flavors. For details, visit nomaddonuts.com.

