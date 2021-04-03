Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad wakes up after winter hiatus

Carlsbad’s Jeune et Jolie restaurant ended its self-imposed hibernation on March 21 with the return of chef Eric Bost’s five-course tasting menus on its patio.

During its winter hiatus, the restaurant added new permanent outdoor features to its former parking lot, including an enclosure wall, banquette-style seating, more landscaping, an outdoor stove and overhead heaters, tile and stone flooring and new tables and chairs at 2659 State St., Carlsbad. Visit jeune-jolie.com.

