Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad wakes up after winter hiatus
Carlsbad’s Jeune et Jolie restaurant ended its self-imposed hibernation on March 21 with the return of chef Eric Bost’s five-course tasting menus on its patio.
During its winter hiatus, the restaurant added new permanent outdoor features to its former parking lot, including an enclosure wall, banquette-style seating, more landscaping, an outdoor stove and overhead heaters, tile and stone flooring and new tables and chairs at 2659 State St., Carlsbad. Visit jeune-jolie.com.
Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.
