Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad wakes up after winter hiatus

The redesigned patio at Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad, which reopened March 21.
The redesigned patio at Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad, which reopened for outdoor dinner service on March 21.
(Devin Castañeda)
By Pam Kragen
Carlsbad’s Jeune et Jolie restaurant ended its self-imposed hibernation on March 21 with the return of chef Eric Bost’s five-course tasting menus on its patio.

During its winter hiatus, the restaurant added new permanent outdoor features to its former parking lot, including an enclosure wall, banquette-style seating, more landscaping, an outdoor stove and overhead heaters, tile and stone flooring and new tables and chairs at 2659 State St., Carlsbad. Visit jeune-jolie.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

