San Diego restaurant openings — and reopenings

Westerly opening in Point Loma

Westerly Public House, a restaurant that will mix California and Australian surfing town vibes and flavors, will open in May in Hilton’s new Monsaraz San Diego hotel in Point Loma.

The restaurant, helmed by former Wooden Spoon chef/owner Jesse Paul, will be an all-day restaurant with service from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Part of Hilton’s Tapestry collection, Monsaraz will have 92 guest rooms, 2 meeting rooms and nearly 5,000 square feet of event space. The hotel, located at 1451 Rosecrans St., is taking reservations beginning May 2.

Westerly Public House will open in May at Hilton’s new Monsaraz San Diego hotel in Point Loma. (Courtesy of Hilton)

Filipino eatery debuts in Ocean Beach

Starfish, a new restaurant serving modern Filipino cuisine, opened March 3 in Ocean Beach.

Specials change weekly, but its menu includes lumpia appetizers and bowls, adobo chicken, pancit bihon (stir-fried rice stick noodles), pan-seared seafood, sinangag (garlic-fried rice) and vegetable and rice bowls. Starfish is at 1830 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., Suite E, in San Diego. Visit starfisheatery.com.

Tidal Restaurant, Mermaids & Cowboys reopen

Two more local restaurants recently reopened after an extended closure due to the stay-at-home orders issued in December.

Tidal Restaurant at the Paradise Point resort on Mission Bay reopened March 12. It’s now offering Aloha nights on Fridays, barbecue on Saturdays and brunch on Sundays. Tidal is at 1404 Vacation Road, San Diego. Visit paradisepoint.com.

Mermaids & Cowboys in La Jolla reopened March 11. Owner Michael Matthews opened the seafood restaurant last year in the former Alfonso’s space in La Jolla Village at 1251 Prospect St. The restaurant’s kitchen is helmed by chef Chris Barre, formerly of Le Papagayo, Vintana and The Fishery. Visit mermaidscowboys.com.

