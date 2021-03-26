Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Eat up, San Diego: Local restaurants introduce new menus

New food offerings at Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine, International Smoke Del Mar, El Cruce +241, Operacaffe and more

By Pam Kragen
Share

Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine at the Pendry Hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter has introduced a new Thursday event that features half-off selected bottles of sake and a secret menu. Executive chef JoJo Ruiz will be offering the new “Sake to me” Thursdays specials beginning at 5 p.m. Thursdays on its outdoor patio at 435 Fifth Ave. in San Diego. Visit lionfishsd.com.

International Smoke Del Mar has launched a new happy hour menu from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays on its patio. Happy hour plates start at $3 and include fresh-baked cornbread, Tokyo-style fried chicken bites, duck fat fries and fried Brussels sprouts, with larger items ranging from Korean-style smoked brisket street tacos to a half-rack of St. Louis ribs range from $10 to $19. Drink deals range from $6 to $9. International Smoke is at One Paseo, 3387 Del Mar Heights Road, Building One, San Diego. Visit michaelmina.net/restaurants/international-smoke/del-mar/.

El Cruce + 241, a Baja-inspired restaurant, tap room and wine bar that opened last October in Chula Vista, has introduced brunch service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. New executive chef Charleen Sandoval’s brunch menu includes enfrijoladas, enchiladas verdes de pato al pastor, birria de Borrego and chilaquiles de chile morita. El Cruce is at 241 Third Ave., Chula Vista. Visit elcrucechulavista.com.

Operacaffe's new tortelli di granchio entree.
(Courtesy photo)

Operacaffe Italian restaurant in the Gaslamp Quarter has revamped its menu with new seafood entrees and baked desserts. New dishes include ravioli aragosta (lobster), tortelli di granchio (crab), mini-tarts and chocolate dipped cookies. Operacaffe, at 835 Fourth Ave. in San Diego, opens at 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays for outdoor dining. Visit operacaffe.com.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement