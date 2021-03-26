Eat up, San Diego: Local restaurants introduce new menus

Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine at the Pendry Hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter has introduced a new Thursday event that features half-off selected bottles of sake and a secret menu. Executive chef JoJo Ruiz will be offering the new “Sake to me” Thursdays specials beginning at 5 p.m. Thursdays on its outdoor patio at 435 Fifth Ave. in San Diego. Visit lionfishsd.com.

International Smoke Del Mar has launched a new happy hour menu from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays on its patio. Happy hour plates start at $3 and include fresh-baked cornbread, Tokyo-style fried chicken bites, duck fat fries and fried Brussels sprouts, with larger items ranging from Korean-style smoked brisket street tacos to a half-rack of St. Louis ribs range from $10 to $19. Drink deals range from $6 to $9. International Smoke is at One Paseo, 3387 Del Mar Heights Road, Building One, San Diego. Visit michaelmina.net/restaurants/international-smoke/del-mar/.

El Cruce + 241, a Baja-inspired restaurant, tap room and wine bar that opened last October in Chula Vista, has introduced brunch service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. New executive chef Charleen Sandoval’s brunch menu includes enfrijoladas, enchiladas verdes de pato al pastor, birria de Borrego and chilaquiles de chile morita. El Cruce is at 241 Third Ave., Chula Vista. Visit elcrucechulavista.com.

Operacaffe’s new tortelli di granchio entree. (Courtesy photo)

Operacaffe Italian restaurant in the Gaslamp Quarter has revamped its menu with new seafood entrees and baked desserts. New dishes include ravioli aragosta (lobster), tortelli di granchio (crab), mini-tarts and chocolate dipped cookies. Operacaffe, at 835 Fourth Ave. in San Diego, opens at 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays for outdoor dining. Visit operacaffe.com.

