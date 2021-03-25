Farmer’s Table opens outdoor bar at Little Italy location

Farmer’s Table restaurant in Little Italy has opened a new outdoor bar, where guests can order breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks for outdoor service from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Even though indoor dining is starting to return, the new bar was created to serve diners who are more comfortable eating outside and to serve the tourist crowds anticipated this summer.

The restaurant is at 550 Date St., Suite A, San Diego. Visit myfarmerstable.com.

