Restaurants

Oceanside’s Flying Pig restaurant set for move across town

Roddy, left, and Aaron Browning, owners of the Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen
Roger “Roddy” (left) and Aaron Browning, owners of the Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen, will be moving their 10-year-old restaurant to a new, nearby location.
(Charlie Neuman / For The San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen, a popular Oceanside restaurant that marked its 10th anniversary this month, is pulling up stakes this weekend for a move to a new location three-quarters of a mile to the north in downtown Oceanside.

Flying Pig’s last day at its longtime location at 626 S. Tremont St. is Sunday. Owners Roger “Roddy” Browning and his wife, Aaron Browning, have purchased a new building at 509 Mission Aven., where they plan to reopen their restaurant on June 1.

Construction work is now under way on the new location, which was formerly a ramen shop. Roddy Browning said the footprint of the new restaurant space is similar to that of the existing Flying Pig, but work is being done to the 1940s-era building to remove the drop-down plaster ceilings to expose the original redwood ceiling. He has also exposed some of the original red brick walls and is building a large front dining patio.

The new restaurant will feature decorations from the current Oceanside location as well as the couple’s former Vista restaurant building, which the Brownings sold a few months ago to Best Pizza & Brew. The new Flying Pig will have about 70 seats, including 45 indoors and 30 outdoors.

Because the restaurant industry has struggled through uncertain times the past year, Browning said it wasn’t easy getting a loan on the property. Fortunately, the building they purchased includes the shop occupied by the Sandy Toes souvenir shop next door, so that guaranteed tenant income helped swing the loan with Endeavor Bank.

Browning said the move will allow him and his wife to “push the reset button and bring back the soul of the Pig.”

Over the past year, the restaurant’s menu has been changed quite a bit to adapt to what worked in a to-go box rather than on the plate. New chef Harrison Hackett replaces original chef Mario Moser, who moved to Colorado last fall. Hackett plans to move back to a menu more in keeping with the Pig’s original menu concept, which Browning called “Southern-inspired California fresh soul food.”

For current and reopening information, visit flyingpig.pub.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

