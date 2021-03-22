Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Oceanside’s pop-up restaurant Matsu moving into permanent home April 1

One of the dishes on the menu of Matsu restaurant
One of the dishes on the menu of Matsu, an Oceanside pop-up restaurant that will be moving into a permanent home on April 1.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

Matsu, the American/Japanese pop-up restaurant founded in Oceanside in July 2019, will be moving into its own permanent space on April 1.

Chef-owner William Eick had been fine-tuning his concept as a tasting menu offered to just one table for one seating three nights a week at Mission Ave. Bar & Grill, where he formerly worked as executive chef. Plans to move Matsu into its own space were derailed last year by the pandemic. But in December of 2020, Eick got word of a space in Oceanside opening up this spring, and he felt the time was right.

“We’re seeing drastic changes in Oceanside, and people are itching to get back out again to have some sort of experience. So it seemed like a wonderful time to do it,” Eick said.

On April 1, Eick will take over the lease on the restaurant building at 626 S. Tremont St. Its longtime occupant, Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen, is relocating to a new downtown location at 509 Mission Ave. in Oceanside, with plans to reopen in May.

Once Eick gets into the Tremont Street space, he said it will take three to four months to remodel and get his liquor license established. He hopes to open Matsu in July or August.

In the meantime, he’ll be using the kitchen there as the temporary home for his second restaurant concept, Naegi, which will serve takeout-only Japanese-inspired quick-service items like karaage (fried chicken) and egg salad sandwiches.

The new space will also be home to his year-old Hokkaido Bread Company, a wholesale baker that makes Hokkaido (Japanese milk bread) for local restaurants.

Matsu will have 48 to 55 seats and a menu that includes both a la carte items and two tasting menu options with prices starting at $13 for appetizers up to $60 for an A5 Wagyu steak entree. Diners can assemble their own four-course meal for $65, or do a full eight-course omakase meal (chef’s choice) for $140, the pre-pandemic menu that helped Eick build a three-month waiting list for Matsu.

For updates, visit facebook.com/matsurestaurantsd or instagram.com/matsu_restaurantsd/.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement