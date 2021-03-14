Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Restaurants

Pacifica Del Mar unveils new seafood-focused menu

Bluefin tuna poke, a new dish at Pacific Del Mar in 2021.
(NTH Element)
By Pam Kragen
Pacifica Del Mar reopened for patio dining earlier this month and executive chef Chris Idso has introduced a new seafood-focused dinner menu.

The ocean-facing restaurant atop the Del Mar Plaza center is now serving bluefin tuna poke, Spanish octopus salad, sugar-spiced Verlasso salmon, seared sea scallops and grilled mahi mahi.

Service begins at 11 a.m. daily at 1555 Camino Del Mar in Del Mar. Visit pacificadelmar.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

