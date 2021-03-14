Pacifica Del Mar unveils new seafood-focused menu

Pacifica Del Mar reopened for patio dining earlier this month and executive chef Chris Idso has introduced a new seafood-focused dinner menu.

The ocean-facing restaurant atop the Del Mar Plaza center is now serving bluefin tuna poke, Spanish octopus salad, sugar-spiced Verlasso salmon, seared sea scallops and grilled mahi mahi.

Service begins at 11 a.m. daily at 1555 Camino Del Mar in Del Mar. Visit pacificadelmar.com.

