Catania and Gravity reopen after pandemic-related closures
Two La Jolla-area restaurants, which shut down all operations during the most recent stay-at-home orders in December, have reopened this month.
Catania in La Jolla’s La Plaza center is now offering dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. daily. Chef Ryan Johnston’s menu features ahi tuna crudo with beets and citrus, house-made squid ink linguine with spicy pork sausage and whole roasted branzino.
He’s also offering rotating takeout Sunday suppers for under $30. Catania is at 7863 Girard Ave., Suite 301, La Jolla. Visit cataniasd.com.
Gravity Heights brewery and restaurant in Sorrento Mesa also reopened March 1 after a nearly three-month shutdown. Dining is available on its shaded outdoor patio at 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd., San Diego.
Open for lunch and dinner daily, Gravity Heights is now serving an all-day menu of wood-fired pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, starters and more. Visit gravityheights.com.
Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.
