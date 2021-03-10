La Taverna restaurant opens in Hillcrest

La Taverna, a new Italian restaurant with dishes inspired by the cuisines of Rome and Sicily, opened in late February in Hillcrest.

Taking over the space formerly occupied by Malandrino Ristorante, La Taverna serves an all-organic menu of house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas and classic Southern Italian dishes.

The restaurant serves a wide menu of Italian wines. Diners can build their own pasta dishes with choices of six sauces, 12 pasta noodles and seven proteins. There are also antipasti dishes, salads, soup, risotto, plated entrees and nearly two dozen varieties of pizza.

Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for outdoor and takeout dining, La Taverna is at 3650 Fifth Ave., San Diego. Visit latavernasd.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.