Cerveza Jack’s Gaslamp is ready to serve up San Diegans

Cerveza Jack’s Gaslamp, a Southern fusion comfort food restaurant owned by the San Diego hospitality company Good Time Design, opened Feb. 18 in the Gaslamp Quarter.

The new restaurant took over the former Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers location at 322 Fifth Ave. It serves dinner on weekdays and lunch and dinner on weekends, with 40 beers on tap. Live music will be offered in the future.

This is the Good Time Design’s second Cerveza Jack’s location. The original in Nashville is temporarily closed for rebuilding after a suicide bomber detonated his van on the downtown street outside the restaurant on Christmas Day. Visit cervezajacks.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.