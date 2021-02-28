Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Restaurants

Cerveza Jack’s Gaslamp is ready to serve up San Diegans

A sampling of dishes from Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp
A sampling of dishes from Cerveza Jack’s Gaslamp, which opened Feb. 18 in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Share

Cerveza Jack’s Gaslamp, a Southern fusion comfort food restaurant owned by the San Diego hospitality company Good Time Design, opened Feb. 18 in the Gaslamp Quarter.

The new restaurant took over the former Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers location at 322 Fifth Ave. It serves dinner on weekdays and lunch and dinner on weekends, with 40 beers on tap. Live music will be offered in the future.

This is the Good Time Design’s second Cerveza Jack’s location. The original in Nashville is temporarily closed for rebuilding after a suicide bomber detonated his van on the downtown street outside the restaurant on Christmas Day. Visit cervezajacks.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

