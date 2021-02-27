Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Restaurants

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar opens at Fashion Valley

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar has opened at the Fashion Valley shopping center.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
After an eight-month, pandemic-related delay, Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar opened last week in the Fashion Valley shopping center in Mission Valley.

The indoor/outdoor restaurant/bar is part of a dual concept 7,200-square-foot space that includes an adjacent Tommy Bahama retail store selling sportswear, swimwear and home decor items.

The walk-up restaurant’s signature items include coconut shrimp, blackened mahi mahi and filet mignon tacos, chicken mango salad and Nashville hot chicken sliders. The full bar offers custom cocktails, rum drinks, martinis, wine, beer and nonalcoholic cocktails.

The outdoor bar area is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Customers order at the bar for bar or table service. Store customers can also order a cocktail while they shop.

The location is at 7007 Friars Road, Suite 305, San Diego. Visit tommybahama.com/restaurants.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

