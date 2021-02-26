Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Restaurants

San Diego restaurant openings: Biggie’s Burgers and Split Bakehouse

Biggie's cheesburger, fries and chocolate shake
(Jack Gates)
By Pam Kragen
Biggie’s Burgers opens in Vista

Biggie’s Burgers, a small ‘50s-style burger chain with locations in San Clemente and Pacific Beach, opened its third location last month in Vista.

Founded in 1991 in San Clemente, Biggie’s makes and preps most of its ingredients — patties, fries and onion rings — in-house. The new Vista location is in the Target shopping center at 1711 University Ave., Vista. Visit biggiesburgers.com.

Split Bakehouse opens in La Mesa

Split Bakehouse, the vegan-friendly wholesale bakery founded in 2018 by former Nomad Donuts chef Kristianna Zabala, opened its first public bakery on Feb. 10 at the Grossmont Center outdoor mall.

Over the past three years, Split has built a large distribution network for its vegan and non-vegan pastries at more than 40 coffee shops and restaurants countywide, including Camp Coffee in Oceanside and Jaunt Coffee in the Miramar area. For now, the Grossmont location of Split is offering to-go sales through a takeout window near the mall’s food court at 5500 Grossmont Center Drive. For details, visit splitbakehouse.com.

