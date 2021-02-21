Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Addison in Del Mar reopens for patio dining

William Bradley, chef/partner at Addison restaurant
William Bradley, chef/partner at Addison restaurant, San Diego’s only Michelin-starred restaurant.
(Courtesy of Lauren di Matteo)

Plus, Reda’s Ethiopian Vegan Cuisine opens as delivery-only restaurant, operating as a “ghost kitchen” concept

By Pam Kragen
Addison, San Diego’s only Michelin-starred restaurant, reopened for patio dining on Feb. 12.

During December and January, chef/director William Bradley was serving a gourmet take-home meal, but with the reopening, only onsite dining is being offered on the heated terrace of the Carmel Valley restaurant.

Addison serves five- and 10-course California gastronomy menus starting at $185. New hours are 5 to 10 p.m. with the last seating at 8 p.m. 5200 Grand Del Mar Way. Details at addisondelmar.com.

Ethiopian vegan restaurant opens

Reda’s Ethiopian Vegan Cuisine, a delivery-only restaurant in San Diego, opened Feb. 12.

Founded by a family of Ethiopian immigrants who fled famine in 1984 for a refugee camp in Sudan, Reda’s uses traditional family recipes that have been handed down for generations. The menu includes sambusa, shiro, hamli, dinch and carrot, miser wot, kik alicha wot and mushroom tibs.

Because of ongoing war in Ethiopia, Reda’s co-owner Rosa Adam said that 7 percent of all profits will go toward hunger efforts there.

The original plan for Reda’s was to open as a brick-and-mortar store, but because of the pandemic, Adam said they’re now operating as a “ghost kitchen” concept from a commercial kitchen in central San Diego.

Reda’s offer deliveries through DoorDash and GrubHub and also offers curbside pickup. Visit redasethiopiancuisine.com.

Pam Kragen

