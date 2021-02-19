Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Restaurants

International Smoke at One Paseo expands menu

Lobster mac 'n' cheese at International Smoke in Carmel Valley.
(Courtesy of David Varley)
By Pam Kragen
International Smoke, chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry’s 20-month-old global cuisine restaurant in the Del Mar area, reopened for patio dining on Feb. 4 — with a twist.

From March of last year through January, the restaurant in the One Paseo shopping center was closed, but its kitchen stayed busy, serving several “ghost kitchen” menus for delivery only via DoorDash and GrubHub.

Because of the popularity of the delivery menus for Tokyo Hot Chicken and newly launched Bourbon Burger Bar, many of these items have been added to the restaurant’s patio lunch menu. The regular menu is being served in the evenings.

The patio, at 3387 Del Mar Heights Road Building 1, San Diego, is closed on Mondays. For menus, visit michaelmina.net/restaurants/international-smoke/del-mar/.

Kragen writes about dining for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

