International Smoke at One Paseo expands menu

International Smoke, chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry’s 20-month-old global cuisine restaurant in the Del Mar area, reopened for patio dining on Feb. 4 — with a twist.

From March of last year through January, the restaurant in the One Paseo shopping center was closed, but its kitchen stayed busy, serving several “ghost kitchen” menus for delivery only via DoorDash and GrubHub.

Because of the popularity of the delivery menus for Tokyo Hot Chicken and newly launched Bourbon Burger Bar, many of these items have been added to the restaurant’s patio lunch menu. The regular menu is being served in the evenings.

The patio, at 3387 Del Mar Heights Road Building 1, San Diego, is closed on Mondays. For menus, visit michaelmina.net/restaurants/international-smoke/del-mar/.

Kragen writes about dining for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.