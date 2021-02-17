Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Ranch 45, Pendry launch carry-out Sunday suppers

Brandt Beef on the grill at Ranch 45 cafe and market in Solana Beach
Brandt Beef on the grill at Ranch 45 cafe and market in Solana Beach, which has introduced a new takeout Sunday supper series through March.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
Two local restaurant operations — Ranch 45 and Pendry San Diego — have launched take-home Sunday supper programs this month.

Ranch 45, the Solana Beach cafe and market that specializes in Brandt Beef products, is offering the supper series through March. Customers can pre-order meals of smoked, grilled and barbecued Brandt meats or organic Mary’s chicken and pint containers of mac ‘n’ cheese, coleslaw and green beans. Orders must be placed on Fridays for pickup between 2 and 4 p.m. Sundays. Prices vary. Ranch 45 — named for the year the Brandt family started their ranch,v in 1945 — is at 512 Via de la Valle, Suite 102, Solana Beach. Order online at ranch45.com.

Pendry, a boutique hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter with multiple restaurants, launches its Sunday suppers this coming Sunday.

The menu will vary each week, but this Sunday’s theme is “Italian Comfort,” with veal meatball lasagna, garlic focaccia, chop salad and tiramisu. On Feb. 28, the theme is “Classic American,” with roasted Jidori chicken, corn mac ‘n’ cheese, potato salad and apple pie. The $133 meals are designed to serve four, with $25 from each order benefiting the San Diego Food Bank. Orders are being taken through Eventbrite.com (search Pendry San Diego Sunday Supper Series).

Pam Kragen

