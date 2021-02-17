Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Best Pizza and Brew coming to Vista this spring

Best Pizza & Brew will open its fifth location in Vista in April.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Share

Best Pizza & Brew, a San Diego-based New York-style slice shop with four locations, will open its fifth location in April in Vista.

The new Best Pizza restaurant will open at 230 S. Santa Fe Ave., in the former home of the TownHall Public House restaurant.

Company spokesman Joey Freis said the 3,600-square-foot restaurant will be the largest in the Best Pizza chain, with 175 seats, much of it outdoors. While the other four locations serve only craft beers, the Vista location will have a full bar.

Best Pizza will be one of the first businesses to move into Vista’s new Paseo Santa Fe corridor following a six-year, $30 million beautification project that was completed in December. Visit bestpizzaandbrew.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement