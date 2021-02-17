Best Pizza and Brew coming to Vista this spring

Best Pizza & Brew, a San Diego-based New York-style slice shop with four locations, will open its fifth location in April in Vista.

The new Best Pizza restaurant will open at 230 S. Santa Fe Ave., in the former home of the TownHall Public House restaurant.

Company spokesman Joey Freis said the 3,600-square-foot restaurant will be the largest in the Best Pizza chain, with 175 seats, much of it outdoors. While the other four locations serve only craft beers, the Vista location will have a full bar.

Best Pizza will be one of the first businesses to move into Vista’s new Paseo Santa Fe corridor following a six-year, $30 million beautification project that was completed in December. Visit bestpizzaandbrew.com.

