Get ready, Chula Vista: Farmer’s Table will soon open fourth location

Farmer’s Table, an Italian country-style restaurant company founded in 2016, will open its fourth location in Chula Vista at the end of February.

Farmer’s Table took over the former Marie Callender’s restaurant location at 330 F St. It joins existing locations in La Mesa, Bay Park and Little Italy.

The new Chula Vista location is the company’s largest, at 10,000 square feet. As part of the building renovation, the company doubled the size of its patio. Visit myfarmerstable.com.

