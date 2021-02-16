Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Get ready, Chula Vista: Farmer’s Table will soon open fourth location

Farmer's Table will open its fourth restaurant in Chula Vista at the end of February
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Farmer’s Table, an Italian country-style restaurant company founded in 2016, will open its fourth location in Chula Vista at the end of February.

Farmer’s Table took over the former Marie Callender’s restaurant location at 330 F St. It joins existing locations in La Mesa, Bay Park and Little Italy.

The new Chula Vista location is the company’s largest, at 10,000 square feet. As part of the building renovation, the company doubled the size of its patio. Visit myfarmerstable.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

