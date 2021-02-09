Allegro restaurant takes over former Indigo Grill space in Little Italy

Allegro, a new modern Italian restaurant from the San Diego Dining Group, plans to open its doors on Valentine’s Day in Little Italy.

Allegro takes over the space at 1536 India St. formerly occupied by Indigo Grill, which closed last year after a 20-year run. Allegro joins San Diego Dining Group’s three Gaslamp Quarter restaurants: Greystone Steakhouse, Osetra and Osteria Panevino. Allegro’s menu includes hot and cold appetizers of shellfish and charcuterie, housemade pastas, steaks, salads, sides, flatbreads and plated entrees.

The menu, developed by Sicilian-born chef Marco Provino, will serve coastal cuisine with an Italian flair. The restaurant will have an expansive patio decorated with lemon trees, custom-made marble tables with fire pits in the center and vintage doors. For details, visit San Diego Dining Group on Facebook.

