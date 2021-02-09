Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Allegro restaurant takes over former Indigo Grill space in Little Italy

A lemon tree outside the entry doors of Allegro, a new modern Italian restaurant opening Valentine's Day in Little Italy.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

Allegro, a new modern Italian restaurant from the San Diego Dining Group, plans to open its doors on Valentine’s Day in Little Italy.

Allegro takes over the space at 1536 India St. formerly occupied by Indigo Grill, which closed last year after a 20-year run. Allegro joins San Diego Dining Group’s three Gaslamp Quarter restaurants: Greystone Steakhouse, Osetra and Osteria Panevino. Allegro’s menu includes hot and cold appetizers of shellfish and charcuterie, housemade pastas, steaks, salads, sides, flatbreads and plated entrees.

The menu, developed by Sicilian-born chef Marco Provino, will serve coastal cuisine with an Italian flair. The restaurant will have an expansive patio decorated with lemon trees, custom-made marble tables with fire pits in the center and vintage doors. For details, visit San Diego Dining Group on Facebook.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement