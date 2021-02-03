Final tenant signed for long-delayed Sky Deck food hall in Carmel Valley

Glass Box, a glassed-walled Asian restaurant and bar, is the final tenant signed to occupy the Sky Deck luxury food hall, opening in the spring at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center in Carmel Valley.

Operated by chef Ethan Yang of Zen Modern Asian Bistro in Sabre Springs, Glass Box will offer yakitori, sushi and other Asian dishes at a dining bar where guests surround the chefs on three sides.

“We wanted to create a transparent dining experience because we think authenticity and integrity is important particularly when it comes to the type of food we are serving,” Yang said in a statement. “The beauty of taste and art are synonymous, and we want to make sure our customers experience both.”

Sky Deck’s opening has been delayed for much of the past year due to the pandemic. Glass Box is one of 10 restaurant and bar vendors that will share the second-story A-frame style venue. Visit delmarhighlandstowncenter.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.