Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Final tenant signed for long-delayed Sky Deck food hall in Carmel Valley

Glass Box, a glass-encased sushi bar, is the final tenant to sign for the Sky Deck venue in Carmel Valley
Glass Box, a glass-encased sushi bar, is the final tenant to sign for the Sky Deck venue in Carmel Valley, opening in the spring.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

Glass Box, a glassed-walled Asian restaurant and bar, is the final tenant signed to occupy the Sky Deck luxury food hall, opening in the spring at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center in Carmel Valley.

Operated by chef Ethan Yang of Zen Modern Asian Bistro in Sabre Springs, Glass Box will offer yakitori, sushi and other Asian dishes at a dining bar where guests surround the chefs on three sides.

“We wanted to create a transparent dining experience because we think authenticity and integrity is important particularly when it comes to the type of food we are serving,” Yang said in a statement. “The beauty of taste and art are synonymous, and we want to make sure our customers experience both.”

Sky Deck’s opening has been delayed for much of the past year due to the pandemic. Glass Box is one of 10 restaurant and bar vendors that will share the second-story A-frame style venue. Visit delmarhighlandstowncenter.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsBarsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement