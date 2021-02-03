Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Restaurants

Bourbon Burger Bar now offers takeout and delivery from International Smoke at One Paseo

Bourbon Burger Bar is a ghost kitchen operating from International Smoke restaurant in Carmel Valley.
A selection of menu items from Bourbon Burger Bar, a ghost kitchen now operating from Michael Mina’s International Smoke restaurant in Carmel Valley.
(Courtesy of David Varley)
By Pam Kragen
Bourbon Burger Bar, a new virtual or “ghost kitchen” concept from Bay area chef Michael Mina, is now offering takeout and delivery services from the International Smoke restaurant kitchen at the One Paseo shopping center in Carmel Valley.

Operated by the MINA Group restaurant company with five locations nationwide, Bourbon Burger Bar offers half-pound dry-aged steak patty burgers with toppings like black truffle and applewood smoked bacon. Other items are fries with caviar, barbecued meats, salads, side dishes and desserts.

Bourbon Burger joins Tokyo Hot Chicken and Mac ‘N Cue, two other ghost kitchen concepts that have opened since November at the temporarily shuttered One Paseo restaurant.

To order, visit: michaelmina.net/del-mar-delivery/.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

