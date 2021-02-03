Bourbon Burger Bar now offers takeout and delivery from International Smoke at One Paseo

Bourbon Burger Bar, a new virtual or “ghost kitchen” concept from Bay area chef Michael Mina, is now offering takeout and delivery services from the International Smoke restaurant kitchen at the One Paseo shopping center in Carmel Valley.

Operated by the MINA Group restaurant company with five locations nationwide, Bourbon Burger Bar offers half-pound dry-aged steak patty burgers with toppings like black truffle and applewood smoked bacon. Other items are fries with caviar, barbecued meats, salads, side dishes and desserts.

Bourbon Burger joins Tokyo Hot Chicken and Mac ‘N Cue, two other ghost kitchen concepts that have opened since November at the temporarily shuttered One Paseo restaurant.

To order, visit: michaelmina.net/del-mar-delivery/.

