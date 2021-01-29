Juniper & Ivy launches ‘cooking at home’ meal kits

Juniper & Ivy restaurant in Little Italy has launched a new meal takeout program called “Cooking at Home with Wells.”

Customers can purchase and pick up a meal kit with all the dish components for a restaurant-quality meal. Then, they can prepare the dishes at home by following either written instructions prepared by Juniper & Ivy executive chef Anthony Wells, or by watching a filmed tutorial of Wells making the dishes in the restaurant’s kitchen.

The two meal kits now available for sale are: Gonestraw Farms whole chicken with Parmesan and cabbage bread pudding, warm Brussels sprouts and mustard greens, date puree and chicken gravy; and Jorge steak dinner with green salad and candied garlic dressing, mushroom and potato casserole and steak sauce.

Meals serve two to four people and are priced starting at $100. They can be ordered at exploretock.com/juniperandivy.