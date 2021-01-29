Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Juniper & Ivy launches ‘cooking at home’ meal kits

Juniper and Ivy executive chef Anthony Wells films a tutorial for "cooking at home" customers.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Juniper & Ivy restaurant in Little Italy has launched a new meal takeout program called “Cooking at Home with Wells.”

Customers can purchase and pick up a meal kit with all the dish components for a restaurant-quality meal. Then, they can prepare the dishes at home by following either written instructions prepared by Juniper & Ivy executive chef Anthony Wells, or by watching a filmed tutorial of Wells making the dishes in the restaurant’s kitchen.

The two meal kits now available for sale are: Gonestraw Farms whole chicken with Parmesan and cabbage bread pudding, warm Brussels sprouts and mustard greens, date puree and chicken gravy; and Jorge steak dinner with green salad and candied garlic dressing, mushroom and potato casserole and steak sauce.

Meals serve two to four people and are priced starting at $100. They can be ordered at exploretock.com/juniperandivy.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

