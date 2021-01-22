San Diego restaurant openings: Sky Deck, Samburgers and Luna Grill

San Diegans, get ready to eat ... here is the latest news on regional restaurant openings.

Samburgers, the ghost kitchen concept launched this past fall by Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien and Grain & Grit Collective, will soon open its first brick-and-mortar location inside Grain & Grit’s Little Italy Food Hall at 550 W. Date St. Samburgers will take over the station now occupied by Zien’s Not Not Tacos, which is moving to the station formerly occupied by now-closed Semola Artistan Pasta. Visit littleitalyfoodhall.com.

San Diego-based Luna Grill Mediterranean Kitchen will open a new location on Feb. 8 at 9828 Mission Gorge Road in Santee. Visit lunagrill.com.

Sky Deck, the long-in-the-works gourmet dining hall planned for the second floor of the Del Mar Highlands Town Center in Carmel Valley, has postponed its opening again, due to the pandemic. The hall is now scheduled to open May 5, barring public health orders. Visit delmarhighlandstowncenter.com.

