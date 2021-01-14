Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Restaurants

The Mission restaurants change ownership

The Strawberry Banana Pancakes at The Mission restaurant in the Mission Beach.
(Eduardo Contreras)
By Pam Kragen
After 25 years, business partners Fay Nakanishi, Deborah Helm and Thomas Fitzpatrick have sold their The Mission restaurant company — with locations in Mission Beach, East Village and North Park — to Global Pacific Management.

The breakfast/lunch cafes are known for their creative breakfast dishes, Latin-inspired entrees, house-baked breads and vegan options.

In a Facebook post last week, the trio said they plan to retire. Global Pacific has promised to keep the same menu, staff and community commitment.

All three locations are currently closed due to public health orders. Visit themissionsd.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

