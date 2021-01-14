The Mission restaurants change ownership

After 25 years, business partners Fay Nakanishi, Deborah Helm and Thomas Fitzpatrick have sold their The Mission restaurant company — with locations in Mission Beach, East Village and North Park — to Global Pacific Management.

The breakfast/lunch cafes are known for their creative breakfast dishes, Latin-inspired entrees, house-baked breads and vegan options.

In a Facebook post last week, the trio said they plan to retire. Global Pacific has promised to keep the same menu, staff and community commitment.

All three locations are currently closed due to public health orders. Visit themissionsd.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants and new food products for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.