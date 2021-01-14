Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Snoice opens second location in Convoy

Halo-halo and tarchata with boba dessert drinks at Snoice.
(Courtesy of Stefanie Au)
By Pam Kragen
Share

Snoice, an Asian dessert shop that debuted in 2015 in Paradise Hills, opened its second location last week at 7420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., Suite 108, in Kearny Mesa’s Convoy dining district.

Snoice, a word created from the words “snow” and “ice,” serves cold Asian-inspired desserts like halo-halo, shaved snow, boba drinks and custom ice cream sandwiches. It’s owned by Filipino-American entrepreneurs and San Diego natives Jayrell Ringpis and Dianne Manansala-Ringpis.

Snoice started as a pop-up shop at the Kababayan Bakery, a Filipino restaurant in Paradise Hills owned by Dianne’s family for the past 15 years. Visit: snoicesd.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants and new food products for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement