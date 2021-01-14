Snoice opens second location in Convoy
Snoice, an Asian dessert shop that debuted in 2015 in Paradise Hills, opened its second location last week at 7420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., Suite 108, in Kearny Mesa’s Convoy dining district.
Snoice, a word created from the words “snow” and “ice,” serves cold Asian-inspired desserts like halo-halo, shaved snow, boba drinks and custom ice cream sandwiches. It’s owned by Filipino-American entrepreneurs and San Diego natives Jayrell Ringpis and Dianne Manansala-Ringpis.
Snoice started as a pop-up shop at the Kababayan Bakery, a Filipino restaurant in Paradise Hills owned by Dianne’s family for the past 15 years. Visit: snoicesd.com.
Pam Kragen writes about restaurants and new food products for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.
