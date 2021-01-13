Smokey & The Brisket opens in La Mesa

Smokey & The Brisket, a new restaurant that mixes barbecue and Italian cuisine, opened last week in the former Lake Murray Cafe location at 5465 Lake Murray Blvd. in La Mesa.

The restaurant’s chef/owner is Alberto Morreale, whose other projects include Farmer’s Table and Farmer’s Bottega.

The menu includes ribs, brisket, pulled pork and chicken cooked in an onsite smoker and Italian-style flatbreads, as well as salads and sides. Visit: smokeyandthebrisketsd.com.

