Smokey & The Brisket opens in La Mesa

Smokey & the Brisket has opened in La Mesa.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Smokey & The Brisket, a new restaurant that mixes barbecue and Italian cuisine, opened last week in the former Lake Murray Cafe location at 5465 Lake Murray Blvd. in La Mesa.

The restaurant’s chef/owner is Alberto Morreale, whose other projects include Farmer’s Table and Farmer’s Bottega.

The menu includes ribs, brisket, pulled pork and chicken cooked in an onsite smoker and Italian-style flatbreads, as well as salads and sides. Visit: smokeyandthebrisketsd.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants and new food products for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

